Dalton Schultz a Strong PPR Streamer for Week 1
Dalton Schultz is one of the easier waiver-wire answers if you need help at tight end for Week 1. He caught a career-high 82 passes on 106 targets last season, and the Texans are already down two receivers before facing Buffalo. Jayden Higgins is out for the year after tearing his ACL, while Tank Dell will begin the season on injured reserve and cannot return until at least Week 5. Houston did trade for Kayshon Boutte, and Nico Collins remains the clear top target. Still, Schultz does not need a huge role change to matter in PPR. He already saw 106 targets last year, and RotoBaller's current Week 1 waiver column has him rostered in only 43% of Yahoo leagues. The three touchdowns from 2025 are a reminder that the ceiling can be frustrating, especially in non-PPR formats. If you drafted the position late and are already looking around, Schultz is an easy enough player to use Sunday.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller