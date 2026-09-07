D'Andre Swift Returns to Practice on Monday
D'Andre Swift (abdomen) was back at practice on Monday, according to The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs. The Bears held a brisk, 50-minute practice session, but it was good to see both Swift and Kyle Monangai (knee) back on the field. Swift was pulled from last Thursday's practice early with abdominal cramps, so the 27-year-old should be just fine for the Week 1 regular-season opener this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Monangai's status is a bit more uncertain after he suffered a hyperextended knee back on Aug. 16 in training camp. If Monangai is out or limited, Swift could see an even larger piece of the backfield pie to kick things off against Carolina this weekend, making him a must-start low-end RB1/high-end RB2 option as Chicago's starting RB. Swift finished as the RB14 in half-PPR scoring last year, producing 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 223 carries while adding 34 receptions for 299 yards and another score through the air in 16 regular-season games. Swift could have an even better year in 2026 if the Bears' offense can take another step forward in head coach Ben Johnson's second season in the Windy City.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs