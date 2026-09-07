Kyle Monangai Back at Practice on Monday
Kyle Monangai (knee) was back at Monday's practice, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. It was a brisk, 50-minute practice, but it is notable that Monangai was back on the field. Backfield mate D'Andre Swift said that Monangai "looked good" while doing some running before last Wednesday's practice following a hyperextension of his right knee in training camp practice back on Aug. 16. The 24-year-old was being considered week-to-week as early as last week, so although he has returned to practice on Monday, it is not a guarantee that he will be active for Sunday's Week 1 season opener against the Carolina Panthers. But with Swift also returning to practice on Monday, the Bears' backfield is looking much healthier entering the season opener. When fully healthy, Monangai, a seventh-rounder last year, will continue to be the primary change-of-pace option behind Swift after he recorded 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries in 2025 as a rookie. If Monangai is active on Sunday, he should be viewed as an RB4/flex option at risk of being on a snap count. If Monangai is inactive against Carolina, Roschon Johnson is expected to serve as the backup to Swift.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs