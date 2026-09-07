Ja'Marr Chase Practicing on Monday
Ja'Marr Chase (knee) was back at practice on Monday as the team prepares for its regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins (heel) was also seen practicing on Monday, so quarterback Joe Burrow figures to have both of his top pass-catchers available to kick off the 2026 campaign. The 26-year-old Chase, who is the consensus top overall fantasy receiver, hyperextended his left knee in practice on Aug. 25 while trying to come down with a pass and was held out of action last week as a precaution. Thankfully, the star wideout avoided a serious injury that would sideline him for the start of the upcoming season, and he should be active as a must-start in all fantasy football leagues against the Bucs. The Bengals will release their first official practice report of the year on Wednesday, at which point we should have a clearer picture of Chase's Week 1 status. For now, though, fantasy managers should have him locked into starting lineups until further notice.
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway