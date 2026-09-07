Darren Waller Looking "Big and Fast"
Darren Waller walked into practice on Monday with a helmet and uniform, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Per The Associated Press' Steve Reed, Waller added on Monday that he is practicing as if he will make his Panthers debut in Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Chicago Bears. The Panthers have eased the 33-year-old veteran into the fold as he continues to work his way into playing shape in 2026. When asked how Waller has looked, head coach Dave Canales said, "Big and fast." The former sixth-rounder by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 from Georgia Tech really took off after joining the Raiders, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 with 197 receptions, 2,341 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 32 games played. After retiring in 2024, Waller resurfaced to join the Miami Dolphins last year, posting a 24-283-6 line on 34 targets in only nine games played. Durability is a major concern, but when healthy and active, Waller is expected to be the top pass-catching TE for quarterback Bryce Young, potentially giving him some early-season waiver-wire appeal if he produces. Waller is only rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye