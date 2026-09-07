Deebo Samuel Sr. Offers Immediate Waiver-Wire Appeal
Deebo Samuel Sr. is more than a bench stash for fantasy managers who can still find him on waivers. He's back in a familiar offense and opens the season with a real role after Ricky Pearsall and Christian Kirk landed on injured reserve. San Francisco's current depth chart has Samuel with the first team, and he showed during camp that the reunion wasn't just for show, catching five passes and scoring twice during team work in the Aug. 11 joint practice with Tennessee. Samuel also wasn't finished last season, catching 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns with Washington while adding another score on the ground. Mike Evans, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey will keep this offense crowded, but Samuel doesn't need huge target volume to be useful. RotoBaller has him seventh among its pre-Week 1 wide receiver pickups and WR40 for the opener. He's a strong add in 10-team PPR leagues and can already be considered for a FLEX spot.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller