Brian Robinson a Top Stash Candidate Ahead of Week 1
Brian Robinson appears unlikely to be a consistent fantasy producer as long as star Falcons running back Bijan Robinson stays healthy. Playing a similar role behind Christian McCaffrey for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, Robinson Jr. recorded 92 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns across 17 games. However, Robinson Jr. has clear handcuff appeal as the obvious go-to option in Atlanta should Bijan Robinson suffer an injury. He may also see a bit more goal-line work this year, as former Falcons back Tyler Allgeier recorded eight rushing touchdowns in 2025 while playing a supporting role in the Atlanta backfield. In leagues where Robinson Jr. is available on the waiver wire ahead of Week 1, he may be worth stashing in a bench spot as a high-end handcuff running back.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller