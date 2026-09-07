Kayshon Boutte Will be Active in Week 1, Worth a Look on Waiver Wire
Kayshon Boutte is picking up the playbook really well" and that he will be active on Sunday, Sept. 13, for the Week 1 season opener against the Buffalo Bills, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. The 24-year-old has the clearest path to fantasy relevance in his new home in Houston since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick in 2023 by the New England Patriots out of LSU. The Texans acquired him in a trade with the Patriots this summer after they learned that second-year wideout Jayden Higgins (knee) would miss the entire 2026 season. Boutte, who has developed chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud quickly, is expected to serve as the team's WR2 behind Nico Collins despite limited time to learn the offense in training camp. In three seasons with the Pats, Boutte recorded 78 catches on 121 targets for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns, with six of his scores coming in 14 regular-season games in 2025. Boutte is rostered in only 20% of Yahoo leagues currently, but he could quickly become a popular waiver-wire target if he lights up the box score early on for Houston.
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime