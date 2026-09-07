Keaton Mitchell Back at Practice on Monday
Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed) was back at practice on Monday after missing each of the last six practices, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. It is a good sign that Mitchell is back at practice to begin the new week, but it does not guarantee that he will be active for Week 1 this Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Arizona Cardinals. If the 24-year-old is limited or out to begin the regular season, it would mean more backfield work for both Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal. In new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme, Mitchell, Hampton, and Vidal are all expected to be used in some sort of committee approach. However, Hampton is expected to see the majority of opportunities, with Mitchell and Vidal picking up scraps as change-of-pace options to keep defenses on their toes. Mitchell has intriguing explosiveness and big-play ability out of the backfield, but his inability to stay healthy so far at the NFL level and committee involvement make him merely a bench stash in fantasy leagues rather than a weekly start to open the 2026 campaign.
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim