Braelon Allen a Priority Add Amidst Backfield Injury Questions in New York
Braelon Allen had his 2025 season ruined by injury, going down with a season-ending knee ailment in Week 4. While Allen is healthy ahead of 2026, he will open the year as the clear RB2 in New York behind Breece Hall (groin). Allen played a limited role behind Hall in the four games he was healthy for in 2025, recording 93 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 20 touches. However, Allen profiles as a bigger and potentially more physical back than Hall, which could lead to him seeing some goal-line and short-yardage work. Additionally, Hall is currently battling a groin injury that he suffered during training camp. While Hall is expected to be ready to go for Week 1, the Jets could choose to ease him into the season and give Allen some more touches in the early going. As a handcuff option with some standalone upside as well, Allen profiles as a worthy waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller