Is Cooper Kupp Still Worth Rostering in Deeper Leagues?
Cooper Kupp recorded 47 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns on 70 targets. In Seattle's run-heavy offense, Kupp was still the team's second-highest target-earner behind superstar wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, Kupp's average of 4.4 targets per game was still the lowest of his decorated career by a sizable margin. Entering 2026, Kupp is expected to slide down to the WR3 role in Seattle behind both Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed. However, Seattle has significant questions in their backfield to open the year, which could force them to throw the ball a bit more this season. Additionally, Shaheed averaged fewer than three targets per game across nine games with Seattle last season, so there's no guarantee that he will take significant work off Kupp's plate. In deeper league formats, Kupp could be worth rostering early in the year while it's still not entirely clear what his role in Seattle will be.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller