Brenton Strange a Worthy Deep-League Add Despite Target Competition
Brenton Strange's overall production in 2025 was held down by a hip/quad injury that forced him to miss five games. However, the 25-year-old was a productive player when he was on the field, recording 46 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 60 targets across 12 games. Across seven games after returning from the injury in Week 12, Strange recorded double-digit PPR fantasy points four times. The Jaguars have one of the deeper wide receiver corps in the NFL, which could make it difficult for Strange to see high-volume targets on a consistent basis. Still, Strange is a talented pass-catcher with some breakout potential, especially if Jacksonville suffers a wide receiver injury or two over the course of the season. In deeper league formats, Strange could be worth stashing in a bench spot ahead of Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller