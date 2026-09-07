Joey Porter Jr. Expected to be Active in Week 1
Tua Tagovailoa. The 26-year-old Porter started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a back injury and missed all of the preseason while also seeking a new contract. He has been involved in trade rumors since he and the Steelers have not agreed on an extension, but at least for now, it looks like Porter will stick with the team for the season opener this weekend. The former second-rounder from Penn State had 52 tackles (35 solo), his first career sack, an interception, and 14 pass breakups in 14 starts for the Steelers in his third year in the NFL in 2025.
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh