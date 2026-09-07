Woody Marks Expected to Share Plenty of Backfield Work
Woody Marks appears headed for plenty of work in Year 2. Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reported that Houston used Marks and David Montgomery nearly evenly throughout training camp, with the carry split expected to be close even if it doesn't land exactly at 50-50. Marks led the Texans with 703 rushing yards on 196 carries as a rookie, scoring twice on the ground while adding 24 catches for 208 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also looked sharp in his main preseason appearance, turning five touches into 43 yards with a 20-yard touchdown against Las Vegas. The Texans have talked about expanding Marks' work on third downs and in the passing game as well. Montgomery will have a significant role, but Marks looks like more than a change-of-pace option heading into the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller