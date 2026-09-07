Henry Bolte Has Emerged as a Must-Roster Outfielder
Henry Bolte was hitting .274/.352/.386 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 43 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases across 394 big-league plate appearances in 2026. Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, Bolte has established himself as an everyday piece of the Athletics outfield. Since early August, the 23-year-old has also emerged as the team's everyday leadoff hitter. While Bolte has consistently hit the ball hard (47.5% hard-hit rate), his power upside is limited by his 0.8-degree average launch angle and his 62.6% ground-ball rate. However, between his penchant for hitting it on the ground and his elite speed, Bolte should be able to maintain a solid batting average and on-base percentage. If he can start to put the ball in the air a bit more while maintaining his hard contact, Bolte could break out as a five-category performer. In leagues where he's currently unrostered, Bolte profiles as a high-upside waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller