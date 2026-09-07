Reynaldo Lopez to Return to the Rotation on Wednesday
Reynaldo Lopez (knee) will come off the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It will be Lopez's first start with Atlanta since July 27. He was placed on the IL on Aug. 2 with inflammation in his left knee. The veteran hurler looked good in his final minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett last Thursday, throwing 93 pitches in five shutout innings while striking out six for the Stripers. With Lopez returning, it will push the struggling Bryce Elder to a relief role while he battles knee issues of his own. Lopez, a 32-year-old Dominican hurler, will be returning to a 4-3 record this year with a 3.64 ERA (4.32 FIP) and 1.34 WHIP with 66 strikeouts and 29 walks in 71 2/3 innings pitched across 24 outings (11 starts). He threw 5 2/3 shutout frames for a no-decision in his final start on July 26 against the Baltimore Orioles before landing on the IL, but he surrendered a combined nine earned runs in 9 1/3 innings in his previous two starts before that against the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop