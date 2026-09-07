Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
Bhayshul Tuten has more explosiveness and home-run ability in a backfield that is now without Travis Etienne Jr., but head coach Liam Coen has familiarity with Chris Rodriguez Jr. from his collegiate coaching days at Kentucky, and he could be a thorn in Tuten's side all season long, especially near the goal line. Tuten should be drafted as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex, with C-Rod being a handcuff to him in the later rounds. The 23-year-old Tuten, a fourth-rounder from Virginia Tech last year, averaged 3.7 yards per carry for 307 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 83 carries in 15 regular-season games in his rookie campaign in 2025, adding 10 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Rodriguez has looked like the better pass-catching option in training camp, too, which is notable with third-down back LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) looking unlikely to play in Week 1 this weekend. Tuten is rostered in 96% of Yahoo leagues, with Rodriguez being rostered in 62% of those same formats.
Source: Mia O'Brien
Source: Mia O'Brien