Zach Charbonnet Worth Stashing Off the Waiver Wire Ahead of Week 1?
Zach Charbonnet (knee) looks "awesome" and "dang good" in his rehab efforts, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Charbonnet is working his way back from a torn ACL, which he suffered during Seattle's NFC Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers in mid-January. The 25-year-old is set to open 2026 on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which guarantees he will miss at least the Seahawks' first four games. However, it appears Charbonnet could have a chance to make his return as soon as Week 5. Once healthy, Charbonnet has a legitimate chance to assume the Seahawks RB1 role. While the Seahawks drafted rookie running back Jadarian Price to replace the departed Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet recorded 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns across 16 games in 2025 and should have the full faith of the coaching staff. In leagues where Charbonnet is available on the waiver wire, he could be worth stashing in an IR or bench spot ahead of a potential mid-October return.
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell