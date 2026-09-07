Giants Release Darius Slayton on Monday
Darius Slayton on Monday, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Slayton was a fifth-round selection by the Giants in the 2019 NFL draft from Auburn, and he caught 296 of his 522 targets for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns in his seven years with the team over 106 regular-season games played (78 starts). He caught 37 of 63 targets for 538 yards and a career-low one touchdown in 14 games played last year for the G-Men, despite Malik Nabers (knee) going down with a torn ACL early in the season. The move to release the 29-year-old does not mean that Slayton will not return to the organization's practice squad ahead of the Week 1 season opener against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. But with Slayton out of the picture for now, Nabers, Darnell Mooney, rookie Malachi Fields, and veteran Odell Beckham Jr. will serve as the team's top pass-catchers. Slayton's release is more good news for OBJ as he attempts to turn back the clock in 2026.
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz