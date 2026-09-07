Cedric Gray in Concussion Protocol After UTV Accident

Sep 7, 2026, 6:59 PM ET
The Tennessee Titans announced on Monday that linebacker Cedric Gray (concussion) was involved in a UTV accident over the weekend and is in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. With the Titans opening the 2026 season in Week 1 on Sunday against the New York Jets, Gray's availability is now very much up in the air. We will keep a close eye on Gray's practice status this week, but it might be more of a surprise if he actually suits up versus New York. The 23-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2024 from North Carolina broke out in his first full NFL season in 2025, recording 164 tackles (97 solo), one sack, seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries in 16 starts. Gray's 164 combined tackles were the fifth-most in the NFL, making him a strong IDP fantasy option at the linebacker position. He will once again have a significant starting role at inside linebacker for Tennessee when he is healthy, but there is a good chance he will sit out in Week 1.--Keith HernandezSource: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt