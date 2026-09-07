Shohei Ohtani Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is serving as the designated hitter and will bat leadoff for the Blue in Monday's series opener against the visiting Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Chase Burns, per MLB.com. It will be Ohtani's first game back as a hitter after missing each of the last four games with more left-knee and right-biceps discomfort. The Dodgers have not used the four-time MVP as a pitcher since July 3, and although it is looking unlikely that he will pitch again in September, the Dodgers' brass is still holding out hope he can be used as a two-way player in the postseason. Manager Dave Roberts might give the six-time All-Star more days off between now and the end of the regular season as the primary DH, but his return on Monday is obviously excellent news for fantasy managers who have him rostered as a hitter. The 32-year-old veteran has not looked like himself offensively of late while playing at less than 100%, but he is still a must-start in all fantasy leagues and is hitting .279/.381/.525 overall with 30 homers, 80 RBI, 89 runs, and 11 steals in 499 at-bats. Ohtani is 1-for-3 with two RBI in just three career at-bats against Burns.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com