Max Clark Remains a High-Upside Waiver Wire Target
Max Clark is hitting .258/.326/.417 with two home runs, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 21-year-old has not demonstrated much power at the big-league level just yet, posting just a 1.1% barrel rate and a 38.9% hard-hit rate. However, Clark has established himself as Detroit's everyday center fielder with his high-end defense, which should keep him in the lineup on an everyday basis. The young outfielder showed off some five-category upside in the minor leagues this season before his promotion, hitting .276 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases at Triple-A. Clark posted a 12% walk rate in the minors in 2026 and a 17.6% walk rate in the minors in 2025. If he can get on base a bit more consistently down the stretch this season, Clark's speed could start to show up at the big-league level as well. Fantasy managers looking for upside on the waiver wire should consider adding Clark.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller