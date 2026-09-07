Kingston Flemings Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Kingston Flemings projects to open training camp behind CJ McCollum, but Zach Langley of Soaring Down South notes that his fit with Jalen Johnson may be the more important long-term angle. Johnson became Atlanta's offensive hub after the Trae Young trade, averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 35.2 minutes across 72 games. Still, his first-round dip against New York showed why Atlanta could use another organizer. Flemings, the No. 8 overall pick, recorded 27 assists against nine turnovers over four Summer League games, giving Quin Snyder a potential pick-and-roll option who could shift Johnson into more finishing chances. McCollum's one-year, $21 million extension keeps Flemings in a backup role for now, but his passing gives him a cleaner fantasy runway if Atlanta leans into a younger backcourt.
Source: Zach Langley
Source: Zach Langley