Isaiah Hartenstein Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Isaiah Hartenstein is back at the team's practice facility ahead of training camp, posting a photo from the building on his Instagram story Monday, according to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $75 million extension in June that runs through 2028-29, keeping his frontcourt role secure. Hartenstein was limited to 47 games last season, averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 24.2 minutes while shooting 62.2 percent from the field. Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams keep the ceiling in check, but Hartenstein's rebounds, assists, and efficiency still give him a useful fantasy lane when healthy.
Source: Clemente Almanza
Source: Clemente Almanza