Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Kobe Stewart on Monday, dropping their offseason roster back to 20 players. Stewart had signed an Exhibit 10 contract three days earlier, making him the latest back-end roster piece Charlotte has cycled through after Josiah Allick, Trey Townsend, Kyle Mangas, and Jarkel Joiner. The 24-year-old averaged 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 20.0 minutes across 46 G-League games last season, then posted 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in six Summer League appearances with Milwaukee. Greensboro would still need to acquire his G-League rights before a Swarm path fully lines up. For now, this is roster housekeeping with no fantasy impact.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone