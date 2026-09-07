Daniel Gafford Remains on Trade Radar
Daniel Gafford remains a trade candidate. Heavy's Sean Deveney reported, via Grant Afseth of Roundtable, that Dallas hopes to land a first-round pick for both Gafford and P.J. Washington. Gafford is owed $17.26 million this season on a three-year, $54.38 million extension that includes a 5 percent trade kicker. The 27-year-old averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21.7 minutes across 55 games last season while shooting 65.5 percent from the field. Dereck Lively II (foot) still lacks a firm return timeline, so Gafford opens camp with a clean path to blocks, boards, and elite field-goal percentage. A trade could raise his minutes ceiling, but Dallas' crowded frontcourt with Lively, Santi Aldama, and Morez Johnson Jr. keeps some role risk attached.
Source: Grant Afseth
Source: Grant Afseth