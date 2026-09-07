Kodai Senga a Must-Roster Saves Source Across All League Formats
Kodai Senga has salvaged his season since being moved into the bullpen. Since becoming a full-time high-leverage reliever in early August, Senga has allowed just two earned runs while recording 13 strikeouts across 12 1/3 innings (13 games). With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, Senga has also taken over as the team's preferred ninth-inning option and is a perfect six-for-six on save chances for the season. While the 33-year-old struggled with health and command while working as a starter, his high-end stuff makes him a solid bet to continue performing in a bullpen role. In any league where he's not already rostered, Senga should be a waiver wire priority for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller