Baylor Scheierman Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Baylor Scheierman was identified by John Karalis of the Celtics for Sports Illustrated as the roster's best candidate to make the biggest leap this season. Scheierman averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 18.6 minutes across 77 games in 2025-26, but his 20 starts were more useful: 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 28.3 minutes. Karalis pointed to Scheierman's 49.4 percent mark from the corners, behind only Payton Pritchard on Boston, as his edge over Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh. Karalis also framed Paul George's projected missed games as part of the opportunity, giving Scheierman a path to spot starts if his shooting carries over.
Source: John Karalis
Source: John Karalis