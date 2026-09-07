Andy Pages Starts Swing Progression, Hitting Off a Tee
Andy Pages (hand) said he has been hitting off a tee the last two days as he starts his swing progression from a broken left hand, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Pages says he is pain-free. When Pages was placed on the 10-day injured list, the Dodgers gave him an estimated timetable of four to five weeks before a potential return. He is just over two weeks removed from the injury and appears to be making progress, but he obviously still has a way to go and probably will not be an option for the Dodgers' lineup again until the postseason in October. With Pages out, utility man Tommy Edman has seen most of the action in center field, with veteran Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland splitting time at the keystone. Pages was a first-time All-Star in 2026 in his third year in the big leagues with the Dodgers, slashing .272/.338/.458 with a .797 OPS, 21 home runs, 80 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 72 runs scored in 128 games across 550 plate appearances. If not for his hand injury, Pages likely would have set career highs in most of the major counting-stat categories.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya