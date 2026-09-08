JJ Wetherholt Could Return This Weekend
JJ Wetherholt (wrist) swung the bat on Monday before the team's game against the San Francisco Giants and is hoping to be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming homestand that runs from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 20, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It appears that the anti-inflammatory injection that Wetherholt received recently helped with his right-wrist tendinitis. With St. Louis' homestand kicking off this weekend, it does not look like the Cardinals will require Wetherholt to go on a short minor-league rehab assignment. The 23-year-old former seventh overall pick from West Virginia University has had a strong rookie campaign in 2026 and has been the Cardinals' primary second baseman all year. He will return to a .242/.343/.370 slash line with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in his 505 at-bats. It has been a struggle for Wetherholt in the second half, possibly because of the wrist issue he was playing through, as he has hit only .201 (31-for-154) with four homers, four doubles, 12 RBI, 30 runs, five stolen bases, 23 walks, and 31 strikeouts in 40 games since the All-Star break.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold