Shea Langeliers Takes Batting Practice
Shea Langeliers (knee) took batting practice on the field on Monday and is scheduled to run the bases on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. Langeliers is running out of time, but he is still hopeful of returning before the end of the 2026 regular season at the end of September after tearing the meniscus in his right knee. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 26 and underwent a meniscectomy at the end of July. Fantasy managers should not be surprised if Langeliers does not make it back before the end of the season, as the A's are not in the playoff race and have no incentive to rush the All-Star catcher back to close out the year. Before Langeliers tore his meniscus, the 28-year-old was one of the best catchers in fantasy with 23 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored, two stolen bases, and a .263/.332/.497 slash line across his 376 at-bats. He came shy of back-to-back 30-homer seasons, but Langeliers is one of the best power options at the catcher position and has reached 22 home runs in all four of his full big-league seasons.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com