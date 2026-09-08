Micah Peavy Traded to Grizzlies
Micah Peavy to the Memphis Grizzlies alongside Jordan Hawkins, a future second-round pick, and a future second-round pick swap for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Peavy earned minutes as a rookie mostly through defense, averaging 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 15.0 minutes across 61 games. The 6-foot-7 wing closed the season with 21 points against Minnesota, but the jumper is still the swing skill after he shot 38.5 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three. Memphis is rebuilding, which gives Peavy a path to compete for reserve wing minutes, but the roster crunch is real. His length can help in steals, though he needs the shot to come around before the fantasy appeal gets interesting.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania