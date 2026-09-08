Cason Wallace Lines Up for Full-Time Starting Role
Cason Wallace is expected to slide into the starting shooting guard spot after the team moved Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins for financial reasons, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Wallace already made 58 starts last season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 26.6 minutes, so the fantasy bump comes down to touches more than trust. He is extension-eligible until October, giving Oklahoma City another reason to clarify his long-term role. Ajay Mitchell also benefits after a 13.6-point breakout, but Wallace has the cleaner path to defensive stats and starter-level minutes.
Source: Anthony Slater
Source: Anthony Slater