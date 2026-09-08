Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension

Sep 8, 2026, 1:12 AM ET
The New England Patriots have signed star cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a four-year, $135 million contract extension, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The deal includes $102 million guaranteed. By signing this new contract, Gonzalez earns $33.75 million per season, and he officially becomes the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The Pro Bowler's contract had been a topic of discussion all offseason, and the two sides were able to reach an agreement less than 48 hours before the Patriots' regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. It's a well-deserved payday for the 24-year-old, who made 69 tackles, defended 10 passes, and earned a 65.8 PFF defense grade last season. Now that he has his new nine-figure deal, Gonzalez will turn around and be tasked with covering Seahawks star wide receiver (and reigning Offensive Player of the Year) Jaxon Smith-Njigba
on primetime television.--Andersen PickardSource: Jordan Schultz