Emmett Johnson Worth Rostering as Handcuff in Powerful Offense
Emmett Johnson may be a fifth-round rookie, but he's already on the fantasy radar as a potential waiver wire target. Johnson will open the year as the Chiefs' No. 2 running back, largely because he impressed the coaching staff so much with his pass-blocking ability. We may not see Johnson carve out standalone fantasy value on a weekly basis in his current role, but he would jump to the lead-back role and possess RB2 value if workhorse Kenneth Walker III were to miss time. It's worth noting that the ex-Seahawk missed at least two games every year from 2022 through 2024, so Walker's managers would be justified in adding his handcuff off the waiver wire. Because of his potential to feast if Walker misses any time, Johnson should be picked up off the waiver wire in all leagues with 12+ teams.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller