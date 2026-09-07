Rashod Bateman is Avoidable in Redraft Formats
Rashod Bateman is trending in the wrong direction heading into the regular season. Bateman could be facing a suspension by the league after getting arrested on violence charges in June. The investigation is not over yet, but a potential suspension does significantly hurt Bateman's value. Bateman is currently the No. 2 option behind Zay Flowers on the depth chart. Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane appears to be quickly gaining ground and could jump Bateman for that spot soon. The 26-year-old finished with 19 receptions for 224 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 13 games with the Ravens last season. Fantasy managers in redraft formats can find a much more reliable option than Bateman.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference