Is Keenan Allen Still Worth Rostering in Deeper Leagues?
Keenan Allen spent most of the summer as a free agent before signing with Indianapolis in mid-August. The veteran wideout's tenure with the Colts has not gotten off to the cleanest start, as he was arrested on drunken driving charges on August 30. However, no league discipline for Allen has been announced and the Colts reportedly expect him to play in Week 1. As he enters his age-34 season, Allen is no longer the same player he once was at his peak. Still, he's logged over 120 targets in each of the past two seasons and finished 2025 with 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts have talented pass-catchers in tight end Tyler Warren and wide receivers Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs, but the team lacks an established number one option after trading away wideout Michael Pittman Jr. over the offseason. As long as he's active, Allen profiles as a high-floor deep-league wide receiver option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller