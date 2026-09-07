Dylan Sampson a Worthy Deep-League Running Back Stash
Dylan Sampson recorded 446 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 98 touches across 15 games (two starts). The 21-year-old saw most of his production in the passing game, hauling in 33 catches for 271 yards and two scores on 40 targets. Entering 2026, Sampson remains unlikely to see significant work as a rusher as long as Browns RB1 Quinshon Judkins remains healthy. However, Sampson appears to be the team's clear RB2 and should play a consistent role as Cleveland's top pass-catching back. Heading into his second NFL season, Sampson profiles as an appealing handcuff running back option for fantasy managers with some standalone upside in full PPR scoring formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller