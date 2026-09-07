Tre Tucker an Appealing Depth Add for Fantasy Managers Ahead of 2026
Tre Tucker had the most productive season of his career in 2025, recording 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets across 17 games. While Tucker's numbers may not leap off the page, his statistical impact was limited by the offensive environment around him in Las Vegas, which was one of the NFL's worst in 2025. Entering 2026, the Raiders have a new head coach and play-caller in Klint Kubiak, and two new quarterbacks in veteran Kirk Cousins and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Tucker could also remain the WR1 in a Las Vegas wide receiver room that features veteran Jalen Nailor and 2025 second-rounder Jack Bech as its other projected starters. Given the clear opportunity available to him with the Raiders, Tucker could be worth rostering as a depth piece in most fantasy formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller