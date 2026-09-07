Chig Okonkwo Could be Headed Towards Breakout Campaign
Chig Okonkwo is likely an afterthought for most fantasy managers, but he deserves a serious look this upcoming season. The Commanders signed Okonkwo to a three-year deal this past offseason. The assumption is that they gave him a long-term deal with the intention of him operating as the top pass-catching tight end. The 27-year-old was recently listed as the starter on the unofficial depth chart. Okonkwo has posted three straight seasons with 50 receptions or more. He'll now be in a better offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. If everything goes right, Okonkwo has legitimate top-12 upside with his new organization.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference