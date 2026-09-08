De'Zhaun Stribling in Full Uniform for Practice
De'Zhaun Stribling (shoulder) was seen wearing his full uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. It should be noted that this practice is occurring on Tuesday in Australian local time, but the timing lines up with Monday night for folks in the Pacific Time Zone of the United States. Time zone specifics aside, fantasy managers should feel encouraged that the rookie was able to don full pads with the 49ers' season opener less than three days away. Assuming he suits up for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Stribling projects to handle a decent workload alongside Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. We wouldn't recommend starting the 23-year-old in fantasy lineups until we see what his role looks like, but he's absolutely worth stashing on the bench in 12+ team leagues and even some deeper 10-team formats, too.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner