Jalen McMillan's Experience an Advantage in Depth-Chart Competition
Jalen McMillan (knee) is competing for the No. 3 role on the depth chart, and his experience in the Bucs' offense gives him an early advantage over his teammates. Chris Godwin Sr. and Emeka Egbuka (toe) project as Tampa Bay's top two wideouts, leaving McMillan and Ted Hurst III vying for the next spot in the pecking order. The good news for McMillan is that Hurst is a rookie, which means his ascension into a meaningful role might be delayed as he adapts to NFL speed. On the other hand, McMillan has been in the NFL since 2024 and has 17 games' worth of experience (plus three offseasons) under his belt. His familiarity with the system and his connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield go a long way, especially considering that McMillan averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues as a rookie. Managers should expect McMillan to open the year as the Bucs' No. 3 wide receiver, which also puts him on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues. The 24-year-old is a matchup-dependent WR3/flex as it is, and he would jump into the WR3 tier on a consistent basis if Godwin or Egbuk were to miss time. As a result, McMillan should be added off the waiver wire in all 12+ team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller