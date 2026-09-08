Jordan Hawkins Traded to Memphis
Jordan Hawkins to the Memphis Grizzlies alongside Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick, and a future second-round pick swap for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Hawkins, the former No. 14 pick, fell out of New Orleans' rotation last season, averaging 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.9 three-pointers in 13.6 minutes across 51 games while shooting 36.6 percent from the field. Memphis is rebuilding and still light on proven shooting, so Hawkins gets a better runway than he had with the Pelicans. The catch is roster security. He is in the final season of his rookie deal at $7.02 million, and the Grizzlies still have a crowded contract sheet to trim before opening night.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania