Cedric Coward Gets Breakout Buzz in Memphis
Cedric Coward was named a breakout candidate for 2026-27 by ESPN's Eric Moody after a strong rookie season. The No. 11 pick averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 25.8 minutes across 62 games, including 47 starts, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. He also made the All-Rookie First Team and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. Memphis has since traded Ja Morant to Portland and Santi Aldama to Dallas, opening more usage in a reset roster. Cameron Boozer, Ty Jerome, and Jerami Grant will still need touches, but Coward's rebounding, passing, and efficient scoring give him a cleaner path to fantasy growth than most second-year wings.
Source: Eric Moody
Source: Eric Moody