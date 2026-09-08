Trey Yesavage on Track for Live BP Session on Thursday
Trey Yesavage (knee) threw a 34-pitch bullpen session on Monday and is on track for a two-inning live batting practice session on Thursday, according to MLB.com. Yesavage is making good progress since landing on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 5 after having surgery on his left meniscus. It is unclear when he will make it back to the Blue Jays, but the team is holding out hope that he can make his return for a start or two before the end of the 2026 regular season. The young right-hander had a successful 23-pitch bullpen session last Friday. Because of the timing of Yesavage's injury, it is unlikely that he will be fully stretched out enough to return to Toronto in a starting role as they seek one of the final wild-card spots in the American League. In his first full year in the majors in 2026, Yesavage has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA (4.08 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 46 walks in 93 2/3 frames across 18 starts. He has very little time left to help fantasy managers and should not be considered a must-stash in redraft leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com