Grant Taylor a Worthy Waiver Wire Target Even Without Full-Time Closer Role
Grant Taylor has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 7-2 record with a 2.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts across 75 innings (55 games). The 24-year-old is averaging 98.1 miles per hour on his fastball and has paired an excellent 32.4% strikeout rate with a manageable 8.7% walk rate. Given Taylor's utility to the White Sox as a high-leverage fireman who can work more than one inning, the team has not deployed him as a traditional closer. Still, he's racked up eight saves this season and remains a threat to take over the full-time closer role in Chicago at any point. Even if Taylor's usage remains the same down the stretch, he provides value to fantasy managers as a high-end source of ratios and a better source of strikeouts and wins than most relievers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller