Willson Contreras Could Return From Injured List on Friday
Willson Contreras (hamstring) will resume running this week and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Friday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals. It is unclear if Contreras will go on a short minor-league rehab assignment before he returns, but if he does, he might not return against the Royals this weekend. The veteran right-handed slugger has made a quick recovery after being placed on the IL last week with a strained left hamstring. The 34-year-old Venezuelan should not be floating around on any waiver wires because of his injury, as the former catcher has been one of Boston's most consistent offensive performers in 2026 in his first year with the team. Contreras will be returning to a .274/.384/.516 slash line with an even .900 OPS, 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 66 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his 434 at-bats. Mickey Gasper has been the team's primary first baseman since Contreras landed on the shelf.
Source: ElEmergente.com - Marcos Grunfeld
Source: ElEmergente.com - Marcos Grunfeld