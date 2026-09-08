Coby Mayo Worth a Waiver-Wire Look After Two-Homer Game
Coby Mayo had the first multi-homer game of his career in Monday's 6-4 win over the visiting Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards, going 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two strikeouts. The 24-year-old right-handed slugger is still hitting only .224 on the season after his two-homer performance on Monday, but he does have a career-high 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 116 games played in his third year in the big leagues. And because he is absolutely dominating left-handed hitters -- Mayo has a 1.136 OPS against southpaws in 133 at-bats -- he will continue to be a lineup regular for the O's against lefties to close out the year. Mayo has been a much better hitter in the second half of the 2026 campaign, as he entered Monday's action with a .274/.328/.532 slash line with an .861 OPS and seven home runs in 41 games since the All-Star break, compared to a .193/.264/.395 line with a .659 OPS in 74 first-half games. He was hot in August, going 22-for-81 (.272) with five home runs, three doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 15 runs, and a stolen base in 25 games, and so far he has carried that over into September.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com