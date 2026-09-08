AJ Johnson Heads to New Orleans
AJ Johnson and center Taj Gibson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick, and a future second-round pick swap, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Johnson is already on his fifth organization in three NBA seasons after Milwaukee selected him No. 23 overall in 2024. The 21-year-old guard has yet to find steady NBA footing, averaging 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 32.4 percent shooting across 48 games last season between Washington and Dallas. New Orleans is crowded at guard with Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole, Jeremiah Fears, and Bennedict Mathurin in the mix, so Johnson profiles as a camp body fighting for the back of the roster. The Pelicans have until the end of October to decide on his 2027-28 rookie-scale option, which may reveal more about his standing than preseason usage.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania