Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Yaxel Lendeborg is expected to play right away, with ESPN's Anthony Slater writing that the team will rely on the rookie as a high-minute, high-impact rotation piece. The 23-year-old No. 11 pick has a real opening while Jimmy Butler III (knee) works back from ACL surgery and Moses Moody (knee) recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. Steve Kerr has already floated Lendeborg as a small-forward option next to Draymond Green, Kristaps Porziņģis, or Al Horford in bigger looks. Lendeborg backed up the buzz by winning Las Vegas Summer League MVP, averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals over six games. Rookies do not always get this much trust in Golden State, but his passing, rebounding, and defensive activity give him a cleaner fantasy path than most first-year forwards.
Source: Anthony Slater
Source: Anthony Slater